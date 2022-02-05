Salah, Mane in final of historic contrasts

At left, Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah in Garoua on January 15, 2022; and Senegal's forward Sadio Mane in Yaounde on February 2, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Both Egypt and Senegal made sluggish starts, with The Lions of Teranga scored only once in three group games, a stoppage time Sadio Mane penalty against Zimbabwe to advance in Group B, while the Pharaohs had to scrape 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan after losing Group D opener to Nigeria.

Africa’s most successful team – Egypt – and the continent’s top ranked side by Fifa – Senegal – clash in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow.

