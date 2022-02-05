Salah, Mane in final of historic contrasts

Africa’s most successful team – Egypt – and the continent’s top ranked side by Fifa – Senegal – clash in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow.

Both Egypt and Senegal made sluggish starts, with The Lions of Teranga scored only once in three group games, a stoppage time Sadio Mane penalty against Zimbabwe to advance in Group B, while the Pharaohs had to scrape 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan after losing Group D opener to Nigeria.

Knockout football

Senegal came alive, scoring eight goals to put away Cape Verde (2-0), Equatorial Guinea (3-1) and Burkina Faso (3-1).

The Pharaohs rode on grit to win two penalty shoot-outs – against Ivory Coast in the round of 16 and hosts Cameroon in the semis.

In between, Mohammed Trezeguet scored in extra time to beat Morocco 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

With number one Mohamed El Shenawy out with injury, stand-in Gabaski saved two penalties in the post-match shoot-out against Cameroon.

With two goals conceded apiece, the pair boast the defence.

History

Tomorrow’s final at the 60,000 capacity Olembe Stadium, will be one of teams with hardly any similarities in this competition.

Egypt have won Afcon a record seven times. But in the green corner is Senegal whose best performances were runner-up to Cameroon in 2002 in Mali, and to Algeria in the 2019 in Egypt.

Mane vs. Salah

The biggest subplot is a meeting between two of Africa’ best footballers presently – the Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Together, they have delivered Liverpool’s most successful period in three decades – a first league title in 30 years, a Champions League crown, a Uefa Super Cup and a Fifa Club World Cup.

There is also three African Footballer of the Year awards between them with Mane a runner-up to Salah twice, and the order reversed in 2019.

Both are desperate to win something with their country. Those runners-up medals – Salah (2017) and Mane (2019) – must look like dirty bronze without the title.

For you Cisse

Carlos Quieroz, sent off in the semifinal, will not be on the Egypt bench for the final. His compatriot Aliou Cisse will be hoping to marshal his side to a historic first title.

Cisse bears the burden of expectation for the pre-tournament favourites. His players want to play for him and bury the ghosts of his failure to win the Afcon as a player 20 years ago.