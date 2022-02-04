Salah, Mane set for Cup of Nations final showdown 

At left, Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah in Garoua on January 15, 2022; and Senegal's forward Sadio Mane in Yaounde on February 2, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sunday's match is the first of a series of huge clashes to come between Senegal and Egypt as they have also been drawn to play each other in a two-legged World Cup qualifying play-off in March.
  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could have been forgiven for wishing both players had been knocked out of the tournament sooner so they could return to Anfield, but he expressed delight for the attacking duo on Friday.

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are getting ready to face off against each other in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon this weekend after Egypt beat the hosts on penalties on Thursday to set up a clash with Senegal.

