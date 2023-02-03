Sport-S, KAVC lock horns in Volleyball League

KAVC and Sport-S look like they are in a league of their own in the National Volleyball League. The two are simply ahead of the rest of the pack and separated by just three points.

Warren Muhangi’s Sport-S defeated Memory Dube’s KAVC 3-2 mid-January in a rescheduled first round fixture. That is the only time Sport-S have been tested this season.

Eleven games into the regular season, the National Club Championship winners have accumulated 32 points and lost just two sets.

They lead the log and look good enough to maintain their performance until the end of the regular season. KAVC have amassed 29 points from 11 games and are the closest challengers for top spot.

Having overcome Tigers in their previous game, Sport-S emphasized their dominance in the top flight this season.

If there is any side that will be confident about challenging the table leaders, it is second-placed KAVC. Dube’s charges competed well against the best team in the country, forcing a decisive set.

Allan Ejiet and Geoffrey Onapa took turns in demolishing the Sport-S net defence while Emmanuel Elanyu provided good cover in defence.

The five-time champions served well in the first four sets of the game but faded in the decisive to succumb.

In the end, the Nsambya outfit were the better side and escaped with two points.

When the two sides face off on Saturday at the Old Kampala Arena, it will be an opportunity for KAVC to close the gap.

Sport-S, on the other hand, will be looking to create breathing space at the top.

In the women’s category, OBB will be looking to recover from their 3-2 loss to Sport-S when they face KCB-Nkumba.

OBB occupy the last playoffs spot while KCB-Nkumba are fifth, four points behind Protus Soita’s troops and with a game in hand.

Victory for Tonny Lakony’s charges would open up an intense fight for fourth place down the stretch and OBB will be looking to stamp their authority.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

W -KCB-Nkumbs vs. OBB -10am

M -KCCA vs. Nkumba -12pm

M -Tigers vs. OBB -2pm