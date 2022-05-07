Stallions, Weatherhead in goals hunt

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) had a feel of what to expect today when they played Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in a friendly last weekend.

The sides were supposed to meet last Sunday evening in the men’s National League (NHL) but the game had to be postponed after a fitness gala held on the astro turf ensured a late start of the day’s hockey activities.

Both sets of players agreed to a 20 minute friendly as the natural light faded away but KHC managed to squeeze in six goals and also miss a flick.

Mubs know they have to defend better especially in the opening and closing stages of the game.

For the Stallions, it is a real battle to get their ‘goals for’ column reading better.

In two league games this far, the Stallions have scored 13 goals. Their rivals Weatherhead men and Wananchi have 24 and 49 goals, respectively, albeit in more games and have opportunities to stretch those numbers this weekend.

Weatherhead entertain KHC’s veterans Originals, whose confidence was shattered by a 2-0 loss to Rockets last weekend, while Wananchi will expect another routine blowout of Weatherhead Historicals.

In fact for Weatherhead and Wananchi, the battle for now is among their players for the top scorer’s gong.

Wananchi youngster Shafik Byamukama leads the charts with 10 goals in four games while his former teammate and now Weatherhead striker Thomas Opio has eight in three matches.

The Wananchi trio of Innocent Raskara, Jackson Musinguzi and Martin Okello are then joined by Weatherhead’s Maxwell Mugisha on six.

Meanwhile, for the women, KHC Swans are back in league action for the first time since their league opening 3-1 win over Wananchi over a month ago.

The Swans entertain Weatherhead’s new building block Gazelles and must show their momentum has not been stifled by the fixtures.

These two sides met during the shortened matches in the Easter Tournament with the former coming from behind to win 2-1.

The Gazelles have conceded 16 goals in two games without replying and that should have Swans licking their lips.

But the Swans, as seen during Easter, are also good at making life difficult for themselves.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE