The disappearing act of Eritreans over the years

Face the ball or asylum. An Eritrean player finds herself with the ball to her back during the match against Uganda last week. Many Eritreans have used sports engagements to seek asylum. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

Mulindwa on possible sanctions by Cecafa

No No No! The Eritrean federation and their government have a big role to play to make the young people love their country. I think the federation should be able to talk to their players before they leave the country.

The first verse of Eritrea’s national anthem talks about the victory over a barbarian enemy. It also mentions sacrifices made by the people to achieve freedom for the country. 
The subsequent stanzas praise the country as a comfort for the oppressed.
When the Eritrean footballers stood at attention to sing their national anthem just before their 5-0 thumping by Ethiopia on Tuesday, the words of their anthem written by Solomon Tsehaye Beraki didn’t make sense to five teenagers. 

