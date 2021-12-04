Prime

The scandal that is the Ballon d’Or

Author, Mr Moses Banturaki. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Moses Banturaki

What you need to know:

  • Nonetheless, there are some things I have struggled to understand about the Ballon d’Or in general and specifically this latest edition from last week.

I have come to accept that it is impossible to objectively arrive at the world’s best footballer because of all the subjective thinking we carry into such debates. I guess what is good for the goose is not always good for the gander.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.