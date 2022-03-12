U-17 girls have to dig themselves out of hole

Sweeper. Kaidu is confident playing off her lines and good with ball distribution. Photo/John Batunudde

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Twice, coach Ayub Khalifa has watched his national teams get blown away by a late Ethiopian wave

On Wednesday, the U-17 women’s national team reconvened at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, to devise how they will overcome Ethiopia in the second leg of the first round of the Women World Cup qualifiers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.