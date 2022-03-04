Uganda host Ethiopia in familiar U-17 WWC qualification campaign

Experience. Shakira Nyinagahirwa  (R) will lead the U17 team against Ethiopia  in the in the first leg of the Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende today. Photo/John Batanude

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Like he has always done, coach Ayub Khalifa will urge his new group of U-17 players to make home advantage count when they play Ethiopia today at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende in the first leg of the first round of the age group’s Women World Cup qualifiers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.