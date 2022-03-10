Rines, Tooro register first wins of term

Winner. Crested Cranes and U-20 national team left back Komuntale celebrates. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa



  • Kawempe had on Sunday beaten She Maroons 2-0 courtesy of Phionah Nabulime and Asia Nakibuuka’s goals but their coach Ayub Khalifa had warned that the player burnout would catch up with them.

Yasmeen Nalukwago’s solitary goal was enough for Rines to beat Kawempe Muslim 1-0 on Tuesday in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

