Ugandan duo taking Rwanda National Police places

For a long time in Rwandan women’s volleyball, RRA and APR have been household names and dominated proceedings.

The brief spell for UTB didn’t last and at the moment, Rwanda National Police seems to be the team on form.

And at the centre of proceedings are two Ugandan internationals, Sharon Amito and Catherine Ainembabazi.

Ainembabazi only joined the Rwandan outfit at the star of this season following her transfer from Ugandan outfit Ndejje Elites.

With the two in the team, the club has already registered success in the Genocide Memorial Tournament, Liberation Cup and the Tax Payers’ Tournament.

On two occasions, Ainembabazi has been named MVP, further emphasizing the role she plays for new team.

Amito, meanwhile, has established herself as the best middle blocker in the country and continues to impress.

“Their contribution is valuable because they are helping Police to qualify for many tournaments,” Police head coach told Score.

“We finished third in the national league but I can tell you their contribution is really remarkable,” he added.

Finishing third in the league means the team missed out on qualifying for the CAVB Africa Club Championship, something that is of great interest.

For better...

Amito’s transfer to Rwanda has seen her develop into one of the best middle blockers in the region.

Having come through the ranks at Ndejje University, she established herself in the Uganda national team colours.

“Apart from helping us win trophies, Amito is a good player and her experience is important for the rest.

“She helps the young ones to learn and become better players.” Amito is said to be the highest paid female player in Rwanda.

Her exclusion from the Volleyball Cranes team that featured at the Africa Cup in Cameroon earlier this year left more questions than answers.

Having played briefly for Kenyan giants KCB and had a stint in Morocco, Amito seems to have found a home in the Rwandan capital.

She featured for UTB before joining Police and talk is ripe that Rwanda has plans of handing her citizenship to feature for their national team.

For Ainembabazi, Uganda’s hopes of shining rest in her hands.

Easily the best receiver-attacker in the country, the former VVC player attracted the attention of Police after playing two finals with VVC and Ndejje.

Appearance at the Africa Club Championship and the Africa Cup have handed Ainembabazi the early experience in her career.

Name: Catherine Ainembabazi

DOB: January 1, 1999 (Age 24)

Club: Rwanda National Police

Position: Receiver-attacker

Name: Sharon Amito

DOB: June 6, 1997

Club: Rwanda National Police