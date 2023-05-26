UPL: Hooliganism proves costly

Hooliganism and violence have continued to be the Achilles' heel in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. Whereas there were a few cases recorded this season, they have grossly affected the clubs and players involved both sportingly and financially arising from sanctions and fines.

As of matchday 29, Villa was leading the table with 52 points, two ahead of Vipers and KCCA who slipped to draws away to BUL and Busoga United. If not for the vice, the Jogoos would’ve matched through a champions guard of honour at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku for their fixture against URA.

If they slip up on Saturday and results go Vipers' way at Kitende, then the Jogoos and their hopefuls would look back and regret their actions on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Wankulukuku where they caused chaos in their match against Wakiso Giants.

Villa fans were found guilty of pelting stones and pouring urine on match officials and barring from entering the dressing room at halftime in a protracted scuffle that ended with Wakiso Giants’ team doctor Keith Walusimbi injured and bleeding.

Financial loss

On top of losing the game sportingly 2-1, Villa was further deducted two points and as many goals from the already accumulated. The club was also forced to play their matches at the Aki Bua Stadium in Lira behind closed doors.

Whereas the Jogoos returned with 12 out of 15 points, they were hurt financially as they had to plan for the surplus to cover the extra 3,470 km distance for the five games.

That affected the opponents alike who had to foot the expenses.

Villa recently identified one of the instigators of the violence, one James Kalibaala, for life.

Poor start

Villa might have returned from the foreign land a better team, but Onduparaka were the opposite. Their five-match stadium ban started their season on the wrong foot with only three points out of 15 at Bombo.

That poor start is one of the reasons the team has dropped back with only 19 points, eight behind UPDF. Had they picked some points, maybe, The Caterpillars would’ve pushed UPDF and Busoga United to the wire.

Busoga, as well will have to thank Onduparaka for dealing with Blacks Power last week because, had the team from Lira won that match, Busoga would be facing an almost impossible task of beating Vipers at Kitende.

Busoga was deducted three points and three goals and ordered to play five games away from the Eastern region after their fans caused the abandonment of their fixture against Express on November 16, 2022.

Coaches and players alike have been caught in acts of indiscipline and either banned or fined, or both. KCCA’s Denis Iguma has been punished twice.

Cases of indiscipline/hooligans and punishments

May 8, 2023 – Denis Iguma (improper comments on Twitter) – fined shs500,00

May 5, 2023 – Jackson Mayanja (Vipers vs.KCCA, improper comments on media) – banned for 2 matches and fined shs1m.

May 5, 2023 – Kankonde Tshisungu (Vipers vs.KCCA, punched referee) – banned for eight games and fined shs.1m

May 5, 2023 – Ibrahim Mugisha (Vipers vs.KCCA, violence) – Banned for four games and fined shs1m

December 2, 2022 – Derrick Ndahiro (URA vs.Blacks Power, threatened referee) – banned for two games

November 28, 2022 – Hooliganism (Express vs.Wakiso Giants) – deducted two points and goals and handed a five-match stadium ban in Lira

November 23, 2022 – Joseph Anyama and Bright Joseph (Gaddafi vs.Arua Hill) – suspended for two games

November 23, 2022 – Livingstone Mbabazi and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (Gaddafi vs.Arua Hill) – suspended for one match and fined shs500,000

November 18, 2022 - Wasswa Bossa (Wakiso Giants vs.Gaddafi, attacked referee) – Two-match ban and fined shs1m

November 18, 2022 – Godfrey Lwesibawa (Wakiso Giants vs.Gaddafi, attacked referee) – two-match ban.

November 16, 2022 – hooliganism (Busoga United vs.Express, abandoned due to hooliganism) – deducted three points and three goals and ordered to play five matches away.

November 9, 2022 – Denis Iguma (UPDF vs.KCCA, headbutted opponent) – three-match ban and fined shs500,000