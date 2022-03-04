Walusimbi emboldens humility

Mere Mortal. Clockwise from left; Walusimbi is cheered on by members of the fraternity before having to give in to his emotions during his revealing speech at Lugogo on February 26 (also below). Walusimbi (left) completes a quick single for Wanderers against Premier in the National League during the early 1990s. Photos / Eddie Chicco

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • Certainly, he seems to know how immortal he has lived his life with mere mortals. And he’s happy to deflect any anticipated lyrical-waxing that anyone could have planned to lavishly pour out. Unfortunately, what happens and what he manages to do is set you up for his ‘sugar-coated’ ambush.

A humorous behemoth of a man. No one can beat him at anything he sets out to do. An eloquent speaker with animations that seem choreographed, this colossus is always looking to make convo with lesser persons and bowl them over with anecdote-filled praises – for whatever small feat they have been able to achieve in their lives and careers.

