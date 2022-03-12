What holds after Bogere’s weight switch?

Tough decisions. Bogere.

By  Douglas D. Bugingo 

What you need to know:

  • Bogere, (35-20-2) has fought in the 135 pound division for over a decade but his recent gain in weight has allowed his camp think of a shift in weight category

Sharif ‘The Lion’ Bogere, Uganda’s most prominent professional boxer in recent times, will be switching from lightweight (61kg) division to middleweight (72kg) before dropping to welterweight (69kg). 
Bogere, (35-20-2) has fought in the 135 pound division for over a decade but his recent gain in weight has allowed his camp think of a shift in weight category.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.