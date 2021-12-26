'A giant has fallen': Tributes pour in for Tutu

Mourners look at a portrait of South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu outside St. George's cathedral in Cape Town on December 26, 2021, after the news of Tutu's passing. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by Tutu's death, calling him a "critical figure" in defeating apartheid and building a new South Africa. 
  • Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tutu's passing was "a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker".

South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday aged 90, sparking tributes from around the world.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.