Desmond Tutu in his own words: Most famous quotes 

South African activist and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu attends the Conference against Apartheid, at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, former church of slain civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King on January 19, 1986. 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  •  "I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this. I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say sorry, I mean I would much rather go to the other place. I am as passionate about this campaign as I ever was about apartheid." (Speech at a UN's gay rights campaign, 2013).
  • "Did he have weaknesses? Of course he did, among them his steadfast loyalty to his organisation and to some of his colleagues who ultimately let him down. He retained in his cabinet under-performing, frankly incompetent ministers. But I believe he was saintly because he inspired others powerfully." (At Mandela's death, 2013)

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday morning in Cape Town at age 90, was a man of strong faith and conviction, but also of words. 
He did not hesitate to use humour and anger to express his values and outrage.
Here are some of his most famous quotes:
- "Be nice to whites, they need you to rediscover their humanity." (New York Times, October 19, 1984)

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.