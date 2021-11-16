Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

'Dangerous' terrorists escape from Kenyan prison

Inmates at the Kamiti Maximum Prison in Kenya in this picture taken on March 22, 2016. Kenyan police said Monday that three terrorists escaped from the country's highest security prison, including a "dangerous" inmate serving 41 years over an attack that killed 148 people. FILE PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • No explanation was offered about how Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga managed to escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that houses the country's worst criminals on the outskirts of Nairobi

Three terrorists escaped from Kenya's highest security prison, including a "dangerous" inmate serving 41 years over an attack that killed 148 people, the country’s police have said.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said a reward of 60 million Kenyan shillings ($535,000) would be offered to anyone with information that might lead to the capture of the trio.
No explanation was offered about how Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga managed to escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that houses the country's worst criminals on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.