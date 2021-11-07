Ugandan police officers investigate at a crime scene following a bomblast last night in Kampala on October 24, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

|

National

Prime

How security connected dots among bomb terror suspects

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Security operatives sources said the domestic terror groups in Kampala are connected in a way that they have the same method of attack. 
  • Security has since carried several raids which are intelligence-led and arrested several suspects in respect to the bomb terror threats.

A squad of counter-terrorism agents were hot on the heels of a terror suspect in October, when they received information that more terror suspects were planning several more attacks in November and December in Kampala.

