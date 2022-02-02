Guinea-Bissau president says survived deadly coup bid, situation 'under control'

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Troops had been offering bribes to other soldiers "in order to subvert the established constitutional order," armed forces head General Biague Na Ntam said on October 14.

Guinea-Bissau's president on Tuesday said he survived heavy fire for five hours during an attempted coup which he claimed killed or injured many people in the unstable west African country.
Umaro Sissoco Embalo told reporters he faced "sustained fire from heavy arms for five hours" with a military advisor, minister and two bodyguards in the capital Bissau during a plot to "kill the president of the republic and the entire cabinet".

