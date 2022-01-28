1.4m people at risk of displacement as drought worsens in Somalia

245,000 people in Somalia have been displaced due to the drought, with the number projected to reach 1.4 million in 2022 as the situation worsens. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By  VINCENT OWINO

What you need to know:

  • More than 874,000 people are currently displaced in Somalia, with drought accounting for 28 percent. With the looming crisis, drought might become the leading cause of displacement in Somalia, after conflict and insecurity which currently account for 62 percent of displacements.

Several lives might be lost and over a million people displaced if no action is taken to avert the effects of the worsening drought in Somalia, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Mogadishu has warned.

