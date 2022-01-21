17 killed, 59 injured by explosion in western Ghana

The aftermath of the area at which the explosion went off in Ghana. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo called it a "truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident" and expressed "deep condolences to the families of the deceased".

At least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the government said.

