22 die in attack on DR Congo displaced people's camp

Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu provinces have been under a state of siege since May 6. PHOTO | FILE | COURTESY

  • Gold-rich Ituri province has been plunged back into a cycle of violence since late 2017 with the rise of the CODECO militia, which has since split into rival factions.

A new attack on the Ivo displaced people's camp in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday claimed the lives of 22 civilians, an aid worker said.

