35 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur

West Darfur governor Khamis Abdallah said the violence was sparked by "a dispute over camel looting." Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The violence broke out on November 17 between armed Arab herders in the rugged Jebel Moon mountains close to the border with Chad, said Omar Abdelkarim, Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in West Darfur state.

At least 35 people have been killed in days of fighting between herders in Sudan's western Darfur region with more than a thousand homes set on fire, officials said Thursday.

