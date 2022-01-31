Burkina Faso court suspends Sankara murder trial following coup

Thomas Sankara. PHOTO/FILE/COURTSY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fourteen defendants are on trial, two of them in absentia, including Compaore.

A long-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara is being suspended until "the restoration of the constitution", a court said Monday, a week after a military coup.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.