Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DRC

Wide shot debris in front of a restaurant in the centre of the city of Beni, the site of the blast

  • Beni, in North Kivu province on the DRC's eastern border with Uganda, has been the site of regular clashes between the army and the ADF.
  • On November 30, the DRC and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the bloody ADF attacks. Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks on its territory.
  • More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off.
  • Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm

At least six  people have died and several others injured in an explosion in Beni in eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 
The attack happened after a man reportedly let off a bomb at a Christmas celebration party.
Under a state of siege since May, North Kivu province continues to suffer from insecurity and the explosion only added to the latest round of attacks by various armed groups operating in the area.
Among the other 13 wounded and admitted to hospitals are two deputy mayors of the communes of Mulekera and Ruwenzori.

