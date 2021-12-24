Prime

UPDF, Congolese soldiers capture six ADF camps

UPDF soldiers in DR Congo. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Longino Muhindo  &  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • A total of 61 ADF rebels also surrendered and another 34 were captured during joint operations.

A  joint force of the UPDF soldiers and DR Congo army have captured six Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps.
According to the deputy army spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the camps are Kambi Ya Yua, Belu one, Belu two, Mombasa, Kambi Erumu in North Kivu and Ituru provinces in eastern DR Congo.

