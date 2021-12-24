Prime
UPDF, Congolese soldiers capture six ADF camps
What you need to know:
- A total of 61 ADF rebels also surrendered and another 34 were captured during joint operations.
A joint force of the UPDF soldiers and DR Congo army have captured six Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps.
According to the deputy army spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the camps are Kambi Ya Yua, Belu one, Belu two, Mombasa, Kambi Erumu in North Kivu and Ituru provinces in eastern DR Congo.
“We are now in charge of six ADF camps that we entered in North Kivu and in Ituru provinces of DR Congo,” Lt Col Kakurungu told journalists yesterday.
“We have launched a joint mobile operations to ensure that we track any of those remnants from those camps because they are now roaming the place. When we identify a position, we strike it by airstrikes or artillery,” he added.
Lt Col Kakurungu also said several ADF rebels surrendered and others were captured during joint operations.
“A total of 61 ADF rebels surrendered to FARDC.Also, other 34 rebels were captured and during mobile operations, two ADF rebels were killed by our UPDF mobile forces and a machine gun was recovered, but unfortunately, one of our soldiers was slightly injured. He has been managed medically and has fully recovered,” Lt Col Kakurugu said.
He said those who were captured are currently in the custody of Congolese army in Beni.
Lt Col Kakurungu advised the ADF rebels to surrender or they would be annihilated.
Meanwhile, Uganda and DR Congo have stepped up security following the influx of refugees from DR Congo.
The refugees are camped at Bubukwanga transit camp in Bubukwang Sub-county, Bundibugyo District.
The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Umari Muhanguzi, said they have deployed UPDF soldiers at the border points to ensure all refugees entering the district are well screened.
“The security situation is under control. We deployed UPDF soldiers’ at all porous border points and the screening exercise is moving on well. We urge community members to stay vigilant, especially during this festive season,” Mr Muhanguzi said.
The deputy chief administrative officer of Bundibugyo, Mr Francis Ssennyondo, said there are 566 refugees at Bubukwanga transit camp.
He said they receive between 60 and 80 refugees on a daily basis.
“Last month, 500 refugees were taken to Kyaka II refugee camp from Bubukwanga and today, (Wednesday), more than 500 refugees will also be taken to Kyaka II refugee camp,” Mr Ssennyondo said. Before being registered at Bubukwanga, they are screened by the security team to avoid any ADF influx under the guise of refugees.
Security beefed up
Last month, more than 20 ADF suspects were intercepted by security operatives in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts and four ADF suspects were killed in Kisenge in Ntoroko District. “We have created a security team which has DISO, RDC, police and the LC5 chairperson, who are doing preliminary screening at the camp. In the process of screening last month, we arrested suspected ADF rebels who were disguising as asylum seekers. They were later handed over to the security,” the Bundibugyo deputy chief administrative officer, Mr Francis Ssennyondo, said. The two districts have been receiving refugees from DR Congo since May.