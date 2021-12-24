UPDF, Congolese soldiers capture six ADF camps

A joint force of the UPDF soldiers and DR Congo army have captured six Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps.

According to the deputy army spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the camps are Kambi Ya Yua, Belu one, Belu two, Mombasa, Kambi Erumu in North Kivu and Ituru provinces in eastern DR Congo.

“We are now in charge of six ADF camps that we entered in North Kivu and in Ituru provinces of DR Congo,” Lt Col Kakurungu told journalists yesterday.

“We have launched a joint mobile operations to ensure that we track any of those remnants from those camps because they are now roaming the place. When we identify a position, we strike it by airstrikes or artillery,” he added.

Lt Col Kakurungu also said several ADF rebels surrendered and others were captured during joint operations.

“A total of 61 ADF rebels surrendered to FARDC.Also, other 34 rebels were captured and during mobile operations, two ADF rebels were killed by our UPDF mobile forces and a machine gun was recovered, but unfortunately, one of our soldiers was slightly injured. He has been managed medically and has fully recovered,” Lt Col Kakurugu said.

He said those who were captured are currently in the custody of Congolese army in Beni.

Lt Col Kakurungu advised the ADF rebels to surrender or they would be annihilated.

Meanwhile, Uganda and DR Congo have stepped up security following the influx of refugees from DR Congo.

The refugees are camped at Bubukwanga transit camp in Bubukwang Sub-county, Bundibugyo District.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Umari Muhanguzi, said they have deployed UPDF soldiers at the border points to ensure all refugees entering the district are well screened.

“The security situation is under control. We deployed UPDF soldiers’ at all porous border points and the screening exercise is moving on well. We urge community members to stay vigilant, especially during this festive season,” Mr Muhanguzi said.

The deputy chief administrative officer of Bundibugyo, Mr Francis Ssennyondo, said there are 566 refugees at Bubukwanga transit camp.

He said they receive between 60 and 80 refugees on a daily basis.