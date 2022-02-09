DR Congo govt alleges 'actions against national security'

Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo. PHOTO/FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Francoise Beya, who had been considered a powerful figure in the conflict-riven Central African country, was arrested on Saturday while Tshisekedi was attending an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Investigators in the Democratic Republic of Congo have uncovered "serious indications of actions against state security", the government said Tuesday following the surprise weekend arrest of the president's special security adviser.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.