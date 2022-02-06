Suspected ADF rebels kill three in DR Congo despite crackdown

A FARDC (Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo) soldier is seen near Semuliki in the Virunga National Park on December 14, 2021.  PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

The killings come amid an unprecedented offensive by Congolese and Ugandan troops against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest militia in eastern DRC.

A suspected ADF rebel attack has killed three civilians in Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said Saturday, in the latest atrocity blamed on the grouping the Islamic State group calls its affiliate.

