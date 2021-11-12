11 vie for Makerere guild president 

Makerere University students pictured voting for their vote president on November 12, 2021. PHOTO/NOELINE NABUKENYA

By  NOELINE NABUKENYA

Makerere University students are voting for their guild president in a race that has attracted at least 11 candidates from different political parties.
In an interview conducted on November 9, 2021, Mr Saad Ddumba, the university Electoral Commission Public Relations Officer stated that all the candidates fulfilled the necessary requirements to participate and have been declared fit to contest.

