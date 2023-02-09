2022 UCE: Male candidates beat female counterparts

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) said Thursday that more male candidates who sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams last year passed to go to the next class as compared to their female counterparts.

While releasing the results at State Lodge, Nakasero, the board’s executive director, Dan Odongo said out of 345,695 candidates who sat for the examinations,173,761 were male and 171,934 were female.

However, just like at Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), boys have once again performed better than their female counterpart, a trend that has been observed over time.

According to the results,15.5 per cent of boys passed in division one compared to 11.5 females, 23.3 per cent of boys passed in division two compared to 21.0 percent females.

At least 25.5 per cent of boys passed in division three compared to 25.8 per cent of females,31.4 per cent of boys passed in division four compared to 37.0 per cent of girls while 4.3 per cent of boys failed compared to 4.7 per cent of females .

Odongo said that female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in English language while the boys performed better in chemistry.