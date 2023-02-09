UNEB withholds UCE results of 1,035 candidates over malpractice

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Thursday said it had withheld 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results of at least 1,035 candidates due to examination malpractice.

“A total of 1,035 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. The number of results to be withheld has been reducing steadily at this level,” the board’s executive director, Dan N. Odongo said while releasing the 2022 senior four results at State Lodge in Nakasero.

According to him, examination centres from which results are withheld will be notified through their portals.

“The measures put in resulted in a welcome reduction in the cases of malpractice. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics have been most affected, with external assistance, collusion among candidates, and impersonation and script substitution as the common cases,” he added.

Increase in candidature

UCE candidature increased by 16,063 (4.8%) from 333,396 in 2020 to 349,459, in 2022 reversing the decrease of 4,324 (-1.3%) that had been witnessed in the previous examination. The candidates sat from 3,703 centres.

Of these, 114,181 (32.7%) were USE beneficiaries. The number of male candidates registered is

175,768 (50.3%) and that of females is 173,691 (49.7%).

“The difference is 2,077 more males than females who registered for the examination. In 2019, the number of females had surpassed that of the males, for the first time, by 398. The gap, in favour of males, appears to be resurfacing. In 2022, 345,695 candidates (173,761 males and 171,934 females) appeared for the examination compared to 330,592 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2020. his is an increase of 15,103 (4.6%) candidates,” Mr Odongo said.



How to get results

Heads of UCE examination Centres can download the results from their portals as

soon as they are released.