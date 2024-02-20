Boy who sold charcoal for school fees joins SMACK

It was a moment of joy and disbelief as Joshua Tendo Mwanje, the PLE star who used to sell charcoal to pay fees, was admitted to St Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK) yesterday.

Mwanje studied on a bursary offered by the director of his former primary school where he sat last year’s PLE and scored Aggregate 4.

Escorted by his mother, grandmother, and the director of his former school as he reported to SMACK yesterday, the youngster could not hide his joy.

“I feel so happy, this is all due to God’s favour, I feel great, I want to be the best student and succeed in all my studies to become a cardiologist,” he said.

His mother, Ms Hellen Namutebi, who could barely hold back tears, thanked the school administration for the scholarship opportunity.

“I am very happy and grateful to Brother [Simon Mpanga, SMACK head teacher] for giving my son a scholarship from S1 to S6 for free, I encourage him to continue being a well-disciplined student as he has been, listen to the teachers, keep being knowledgeable so as he can succeed like he did in P7,” she said.

Joshua Tendo Mwanje is escorted by his parents and the director of his former school as he reports to SMACK on February 19, 2024. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

The director of Little Harvard Junior School, Kigoma in Wakiso District, Mr Frank Kafeero, said it was a blessing for Mwanje to get admitted to SMACK following a story run by NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor’s sister station, after the release of the PLE results where he was found selling charcoal with his mother to cater for the family.

“We identified Joshua in P5 and awarded him a bursary from P6 to P7,” Mr Kafeero said.

“We are happy that SMACK, one of the most sought-after schools in the country, has taken him on with a full scholarship,” he added.

Rev Bro Mpanga urged Mwanje to maintain discipline and always strive to excel.

“We have provided all the necessities in terms of welfare, and personal effects, including traveling for academic excursions, he will be going out to exercise his academic and leadership stand but with a total demand of discipline, he must observe the core values of the school,” he said.

Bro Mpanga said the scholarship is part of the school’s trust fund set up to cater for financially constrained students to allow them to attain a sound education.