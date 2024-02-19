Luweero childcare PLE stars get sponsor after Monitor story

Three pupils from a childcare home that appeared in the Monitor seeking help to get secondary school education have successfully got sponsorship and begun Senior One class at St Peters Naalya Secondary School in Kampala.

The three children that include Brian Kuteesa, Daniel Muwanguzi and Jacklyne Nakijjoba Birungi recently landed onto a 4-year fully covered sponsorship program for their respective secondary education by the Kavutse Foundation that will take responsibility for their welfare for the four O-level years.

Kavutse Foundation Paul Kasule says they got to know about the plight of the disadvantaged children that had excelled in the 2023 PLE but had no hope to proceed to the next level through the newspapers and television stories that covered the plight of the children at Happy Times Childcare Home in Luweero District.

“We are happy that these children can dream about a good future when they get the right education like any other children in the Country. We don’t want the future of these children to be darkened by the past, "he noted.

Welcoming the three students on February 18, St Peters Naalya Secondary School headmistress Gift Turyasingura said the institution “will be their second home.”

“At St Peters Naalya SS, we are parents and have the capacity to change the lives of these young children for a better future. We know and have already been briefed about their respective background. We hope for the best,” she said.

The pupils are part of the nine children at Happy Times Childcare Home that excelled in the 2023 PLE.

The childcare home had expressed mixed hopes in getting sponsors for their education as a result of the strained budget that now caters for more than 176 children at the facility.

Director of the childcare home Joyce Namigadde told Monitor that the sponsorship for the children came at a time when they (home) were uncertain about the future of the children.

“Some of these children were brought to the home aged 1 and some were just months old. They have no parents and only know the childcare home as their original home,” she observed.