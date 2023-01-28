Boys outshine girls in PLE

Once again, boys who sat 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have performed better than their female counterparts, according to the results released yesterday by the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) at Nakasero State Lodge.

The board’s executive director, Mr Daniel Odong, said whereas the girls performed better than boys in the English subject, the boys beat girls in the PLE general performance after they recorded a lower failure rate.

He said 60,070 male candidates passed with Division One compared to 54,547 girls who passed in the same division. The male candidates in Division Two are 172,827 compared to 184,972 girls.

“The number of candidates in Division Three are; 68,272 boys and 78,311 girls. A total of 51,800 girls failed the exams compared to 45,309 boys” the board statistics read in part.

General performance

The general performance in the PLE results released by Uneb yesterday shows a progressive better performance by boys than girls as reflected in the previous years.

In 2020, boys still performed better than girls despite the fact that there were 41,911 more female candidates than males.

Out of the pupils who sat for PLE in 2020, 44,877 boys got Division One and only 36,987 girls passed in the same grade.

However, at a subject level, girls performed better than boys in English with 88.7 percent of girls passing the subject compared to the 85.3 percent of boys who passed it.

Boys beat girls in the other subjects- that’s Mathematics, Science and Social Studies. The board observes that the trend has not changed over the years

Science overall best

Uneb revealed that science was the overall best done subject with 89.6 cumulative percent of 2022 pupils scoring distinctions, credits and passes in the subject.

“Social studies came in second position with 88.6 percent pupils getting distinctions, credits and passes. English comes in the third position with 87.1 percent passing with either distinctions, credits and passes while mathematics was the worst done with a cumulative percentage of 80.7 passing the subject, ” the board’s executive director said.