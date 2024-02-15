Government increases funding for UPE, USE

The Minister of Education and Sports and First Lady, Ms Janet Kataaha Museveni, has directed compulsory free Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) as an option to people who cannot afford the fees and charges in private schools.

Mrs Museveni was speaking on February 15 at State House, Nakasero during the release of the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results.

She said the schools that receive public funds must implement free and compulsory universal education programs.

“As a ministry, we shall have to hold conversations with the current 105 public secondary schools as well as the 109 public primary schools that are recipients of public funds but have not been implementing USE and UPE respectively,” Mrs Museveni said.

She added that for the last two financial years, the government has increased funding in the education sector, to ensure free education.

“Since financial year 2019/2020 to 2022/2023, the government has invested at least Shs130 billion in the development and rollout of the revised Lower Secondary Curriculum. This excludes the initial funding injected in the earlier stages prior to financial year 2019/2020,” Mrs Museveni said.

Mrs Museveni revealed that implementation of free and compulsory USE and UPE education will be carried out in a phased manner starting from the financial year 2024/2025.

She added: “Free Universal Education means that for items that the government is paying for, learners in UPE and USE beneficiary schools shall not be expected to be charged fees. One area that the government shall not be paying for is the cost of boarding/accommodation even if such a service is offered in the USE or UPE implementing school.”