Hope for unemployed graduates in farming

Agnes Asasira, graduated in business administration three years ago. She had searched for a job in vain until she came across a training in urban farming in Mbarara City. She is optimistic that with the bigger plot of land at her home, she will start her own projects.

Urban farming skills are part of the training for graduates provided by African Development Bank (ADB) and Africa Agribusiness Incubators Network (AAIN)in Mbarara City.

The training under Creating Sustainable Youth Micro Small and Medium Enterprises through Urban Farming (SYMUF) programme was launched at Excel Hort Consult agribusiness incubation hub in Biharwe, Mbarara City. There, more than 300 graduates are already skilling in different enterprises including poultry, piggery, rabbit and crop production.

Prof Alex Ariho, the chief executive officer AAIN, says the programme aims at not only creating jobs and income through skilling the youth in urban farming, but also helping them on how to start, manage and sustain agribusiness.

“We realised that cities face an influx of people, especially unemployed youth who come for opportunities which are scarce, but also noted that the major challenge most graduate youth face is lack of skills for job creation and employment. This is the reason we came up with a programme to skill these youth in urban farming and on how to start, manage and sustain agribusinesses,” explains Prof Ariho.

He also noted that the programme that is fully sponsored by ADB to help in addressing challenges cities are likely to face such as increasing cases of criminality and food insecurity.

Prof Ariho says cities need to plan with other stakeholders in addressing challenges of population influx otherwise they will turn into dens for crime.

“Youth especially from universities remain attracted to cities for employment. Without any plans by cities to absorb them in employment they will turn to crime to survive. Emerging cities need to plan with stakeholders in addressing the influx of unemployed youth,” advises Prof Ariho.

He adds that, through successful business incubations in urban farming the youth running to cities for job opportunities can create jobs and address issues of food security.

“A city that is not food secure is not safe, there is shrinking farmland because of urban growth, the labour force in the rural areas is greatly affected by rural urban migration so the best option to make cities food secure is to invest and attract youth to urban farming,” adds Prof Ariho.

Prof Samson James Opolot, the vice chancellor Ibanda University, says cities remain attractions for the unemployed youth, especially graduates and without a clear plan by all stakeholders to absorb them.

“I am happy this skilling programme is targeting, especially university graduates. Some of the graduates without necessary skills it will take you nowhere. You are rushing to cities for jobs, yes the jobs are there, but which jobs? There is a growing population in cities that needs to be fed, exploit this opportunity, go for necessary skills to start agribusiness projects, you will never think of seeking employment,” Prof Opolot tells the trainees.

He appeals to the city stakeholders to partner with institutions of learning and skilling centres to see to it that the increasing population gets what to do, especially with necessary skills.

The chairperson Mbarara City Traders Association (Mbacita) Simon Mwijuka, says to curb future unemployment and its related challenges such as increasing crime. The association will offer free stalls to unemployed graduate youths after this skilling programme.

“I know after this skilling, you trainees will start up businesses such as poultry keeping, vegetable growing and value addition in different enterprises. We have free stalls at Mbarara Central Market and I will ensure these stalls are given to you free of charge to market your produce,” says Mwijuka.

Mbarara Mayor Robert Mugabe says if the influx is not catered to might turn the city into a dangerous habitat and frustrate development as well as scare away investors.

Prof Ariho says this cohort of training graduate youth in Mbarara City and surrounding areas target to train more than 10,000 youth, but if funds allow they aim to train urban farming to youth countrywide.

After skilling, youth who have no startup capital will be linked to financial institutions.