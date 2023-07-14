Empower youth to unlock agricultural potential

Uganda has witnessed remarkable economic growth and holds great promise for the future. However, amidst this progress, there is one vital aspect that remains untapped: the immense potential of agriculture to generate employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

According to a study conducted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 2018, the agricultural sector has the capacity to create jobs for millions of young people, contributing to poverty reduction and sustainable development.

While the discovery of oil has generated excitement and hopes of it solving all our problems, it is important to acknowledge that we have always possessed the resources necessary to break free from poverty, with agriculture leading the way in terms of opportunities. By focusing on agriculture, we can harness our abundant natural resources, vast lands, and favourable climate to transform the lives of our people, especially the youth.

It is crucial to create an environment that encourages young individuals to embrace agriculture as a career choice. Through deliberate interventions and policies, Uganda can generate employment opportunities and unlock the untapped potential within its agricultural sector. The youth of Uganda are an incredible asset, with their energy, innovation, and determination to shape their own destinies. By channeling these qualities into agriculture, we can tap into the sector’s immense potential for job creation and economic transformation.

To attract young people to agriculture, we need to alter the perception of farming from a traditional, subsistence-based occupation to an entrepreneurial and technologically advanced career path. Initiatives that raise awareness about the exciting possibilities within agriculture, such as agricultural fairs, youth-led farming competitions, and success stories of young agripreneurs, can inspire and ignite the interest of the younger generation.

Investing in agricultural education and training programmes is crucial to equip youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the sector. Strengthening vocational training centres, promoting agricultural courses in universities and colleges, and establishing mentorship programmes can create a supportive ecosystem for youth interested in pursuing agricultural careers.

Access to finance remains a significant obstacle for many aspiring young farmers. Developing financial products tailored to the needs of youth in agriculture, such as youth-targeted agricultural loans and grants, can alleviate this challenge. Furthermore, providing access to modern farming technologies, quality seeds, fertilisers, and extension services will enhance productivity and efficiency, attracting more young people to the sector.

To create an enabling environment for youth engagement in agriculture, deliberate interventions and policies are necessary. Government initiatives, such as the establishment of youth-centred agricultural extension services and the provision of land and infrastructure for youth farming cooperatives, can empower young farmers and ensure their success.

Before we become overly fixated on the prospects of oil money solving all our problems, we must recognise that Uganda’s true wealth lies in its agricultural resources. Agriculture contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, employs the majority of the population, and possesses immense untapped potential for growth.

By emphasising this fact in policy making and public discourse, we can redirect attention and resources toward agricultural development, leading to poverty reduction, food security, and sustainable economic progress.

Uganda stands at a critical juncture where it can harness the power of agriculture to create employment opportunities for its youth and pave the way for sustainable development. As a nation, we must acknowledge that our path to prosperity lies not only in oil but in the arable lands, favourable climate, and entrepreneurial spirit that have always been at our disposal. Together, we can cultivate a brighter future for Uganda by leveraging agriculture and empowering our youth.