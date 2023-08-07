Innovation club to boost students’ employability

“Members, what is our slogan?”…..

“A better tomorrow.”

That was the response from a group of learners at Naalya Secondary School, Namugongo when asked by Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda, the National Chairman of the Youth Innovation Club.

The same question was asked to students of Our Lady of Africa Secondary School, Mukono, the following day and the response was the same. The same applies to 10 schools whose learners enrolled in the Youth Innovation Club.

According to Mr Mayanja, ‘A better tomorrow’ is the slogan that the Youth Innovation Club thrives on in all the participating schools.

Under the Youth Innovation Club learners are taught employability and entrepreneurial skills and provided with resources and support they need to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Through workshops, mentorship programmes, networking events, and competitions, learners are empowered to unleash their entrepreneurial spirit, develop their skills, and explore their potential.

Students have welcomed the initiative, saying they expect positive outcomes, like being ready for work and being more competent and confident to compete with others.

Asano Mary Gift, an S2 student at Naalya SS says the club is equipping the young generation with skills they need to be relevant in the job market as well as addressing youth unemployment. This, she says, is done through presentations and interactions they have with experts in different fields.

“We have interacted with experts in banking, vocational skills, financial literacy, public speaking among others. When we interacted with a certified literacy trainer from Equity Bank, we were taught how to save, and start small since a small beginning grows to a big ending. Currently, under the club, we are also running how to make shoes,” she says.

After acquiring shoe-making skills, she says, members will be able to produce some products that they will be able to sell and earn a living.

“Later, we shall be able to earn money as the club. Some people already have their ideas and soon, we shall be in business and also be able to help the youth to survive,” Asano says.

Apart from acquiring shoe-making skills, Asano is interested in attaining robotics skills and she wants to develop an App, especially for the deaf. Her only hope of acquiring such skills is through the Youth Innovation Club.

“The club is nurturing job creators, not job seekers. The skills we acquire will aid us in the future. Most students, after finishing Senior Six, do not know the next step yet with these skills, one can start an income-generating activity,” she adds.

Jibril Kakumba, the vice president of the club at Naalya SS, says for a better tomorrow, it is not all about class lessons that one becomes successful, it is about the skills that you have or can get, and the club is providing them to the young generation and nurturing them to become job creators.

Life after school

According to Mr George Kintu, the patron of the club, the initiative is preparing students for life after school as well as fitting in the competitive job market.

“The skills that they acquire will take them far besides the books. Even if student leaves school early, they can survive on these skills,” he says.

Ejanga Maria Fortunate, the vice president of club at Our Lady of Africa SS Mukono, says the club has taught them public speaking skills and financial literacy skills, which are key for one to succeed in life.

“The club is discovering our hidden talents beyond classes. It promotes people’s talents, and skills on top of talking to different professionals who give us career guidance,” the S3 student, says.

Mark Nsamba, of Our Lady of Africa SS Mukono, says as students move to the working world, which is very competitive, the skills acquired will enable them to outcompete others. He says students should think of creating jobs themselves instead of becoming job seekers and be able to employ other people.

Mr Mayanja says the club was established to deliver skills to young people and prepare them for a bright future.

He says students have to enhance entrepreneurial and employability skills at a young age so that they can be able to understand the world of work. The club brings workplace closure to students in schools.

Some of the skills that the club equips with learners, include craft skills, making clean cooking stoves, welding, carpentry, knitting, decoration, public speaking, financial literacy, and social media skills.

“We are here to tell the young people to take up these skills,” he adds.

Mayanja says for this year, they are targeting 10 schools and the plan is to have 100 schools covered in the next 10 years.

“Many schools have loved and embraced this idea. They are looking at this club as something that is promoting what the Ministry of Education is promoting under the skilling programme,” he says.

This idea complements the new curriculum which requires young people to involve themselves in projects. We are delivering real skills not theories which they need to have a better tomorrow.”