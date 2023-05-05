KCCA replaces over 3,900 lost result slips

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has finally replaced the pass slips of 3,972 candidates who sat for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) that it had lost.

While handing over the results slips to head teachers from 51 affected city schools at City Hall yesterday, Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA’s executive director, apologised to the parents and schools.

“It had caused anxiety and harassment but as leaders and parents, we say goodbye to anxiety and harassment. We are going to take the necessary precautions that this does not happen again,” Ms Kisaka said.

She commended Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) for authorising the re-print of the lost pass slips.

This publication has learnt that KCCA paid Shs2500 to Uneb per child to have the lost pass lips reprinted.

Ms Juliet Nambi Namuddu, the Director of Education and Social Services at KCCA, said out of the 3,0188 candidates from 409 schools in Kampala who sat for PLE in 2019, a total of 3,972 candidates from 51 schools did not receive their results.

Ms Nambi added that out of the 51 schools that were affected, 13 were KCCA schools while 38 were private. However, she was tight-lipped on how the slips got lost.

Affected schools

Some of the affected schools include St Kizito Bwaise Primary School, Makerere University Primary School, Ggaba Model Primary School, Ggaba Parents Primary School, African Child Primary School, Jack and Jill Primary School, Kabalagala Parents Primary School, Kansanga Primary School, Kakungulu Memorial Primary School, Police Children School Nsambya, Kisugu Church of Uganda Primary School, Kiwuliriza Primary School, Kisugu Islamic Primary School, Green Hill Academy, Olympic Parents Primary School and Barnabas Primary school, among others.

The PLE result slip is one of the requirements needed to enable a student register for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations. The registration is underway across the country.

Several affected parents have been up in arms after schools failed to produce the result slips to have their children registered for UCE exams slated for in October.

Uneb released the results for PLE pupils in January 2020 yet their children had not received their slips.

A group of parents with about 200 affected pupils from Greenhill Academy, Kibuli, through Lex Uganda Advocates and Solicitors, recently petitioned Uneb and KCCA, demanding the former to reprint pass slips of all the affected students in 14 days from April 14 when the notice was issued.

Registration deadline

Uneb on April 1 directed all schools, both primary and secondary, to start the process of registration of candidates for this year’s exams. Registration is expected to run for two months, until May 31.

Mr Ivan Kipanda, the director of Olympic Parents Primary School in Makindye, who received the slips for his school, yesterday said he will be relieved of constant pressure from parents.

“Parents have been frequenting my school demanding for their children’s slips. We have been pacing between Uneb and KCCA. Whenever we could go to Uneb, they could refer us to KCCA divisional education officers, who could tell us that the slips had mistakes and that they were working on it,” Mr Kipanda said.