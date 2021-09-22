Kyambogo to recruit 490 lecturers

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Kyambogo University will recruit 491 teaching staff after the government approved its new structure that saw the number of faculties and departments increase.

This was revealed by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, during the first day of the University’s 17th graduation ceremony that kicked off yesterday.

Faculties and schools have since increased from six to 12 and departments from 38 to 60.

“This expansion will require an increase in teaching staff from the current establishment of 1,281 to 1,772 and a corresponding decrease in non-teaching staff from 851 to 792,” Prof Katunguka said.

“The implementation of the new structure will cost the university Shs62.7 billion over five years to implement it. It is our conviction that this new structure will create many opportunities for growth, efficiency and effectiveness,” Prof Katunguka added.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday over when the university would recruit the 491 staff, Prof Katunguka said the government advised them to start with areas that do not require huge wages.

He said the university management would soon meet the government and discuss how to access the required budget to start the recruitment next year.

Prof Katunguka also said the university would require Shs13 billion in the second financial year and Shs16 billion in the third, fourth and fifth year of implementation.

“We appeal to the government to support the university in the implementation of the new harmonisation structure,” Prof Katunguka said.

The university has also recommended the creation of new administrative units including the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Research and Engagement, International Relations Unit, University Advancement and Alumni Unit, Gender Mainstreaming Unit, and Risk Management Unit.

The graduate school has been transformed into a Directorate of Research and Graduate Training with two deputies in charge of graduate training and another in charge of research grants.

The university yesterday graduated 3,080 from the School of Management and Entrepreneurship and Faculty of Special Needs.

At the same function, the chancellor of the university, Prof John Ssebufu, said the university had constructed new buildings and renovated others through the African Development Bank Higher Education, Science and Technology Project.

Prof Ssebufu also said the university had constructed new laboratories and workshops, with state-of-the-art equipment and machinery. The university is slated to graduate 2,357 from the Faculty of Vocational Studies and the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences today.

The three-day ceremony ends tomorrow with 4,084 students from the Faculty of Education, Sciences and Engineering graduating.

List of faculties and departments in Kyambogo

Faculties/schools

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of science

Faculty of Agriculture (new)

Faculty of social sciences (new

Faculty of special needs and rehabilitation

Faculty of arts and humanities (news

School of Education

School of arts and industrial design (new)

Schools of built Environment (new)

School of Management and entrepreneurship

Schools of computing and Information Science (new)

School of Vocational studies (new)



Departments

1. Civil and Environmental Engineering

2. Mechanical and Production Engineering

3. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

4. Bio-Medical and Mechatronics Engineering

5. Mining, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

6. Biological Science

7. Physics

8. Chemistry

9. Mathematics and Statistics

10. Food Science Technology

11. Sports Science

12. Environmental Science

13. Textile and Leather Technology.

14. Agriculture Production (Animal & Crop Science)

15. Soil Science and Irrigation Management (to handle mechanisation)

16. Agricultural Education and Agriculture

17. Economics (extension service, rural development & agri-business and university farm).

18. Hearing Impairment and Sign Language Interpretation Studies

19. Visual Impairment Studies

20. Community and Disability Studies

21. Intellectual and Development Difficulties (to house the Early Childhood Learning and Assessment Centre (ECLAC).

22. Adult, Community and Life-Long Learning (adult & community education).

23. Languages and Communication Studies

24. Studies and Philosophy

25. Literature and Filming Studies

26. Performing Arts

27. History, Archeology and Heritage

28. Geography

29. Economics

30. Development Studies

31. Political Science and Public Administration

32. Social Work and Social Administration

33. Sociology, Anthropology and Population Studies (Demography)

34. Psychology.

35. Foundations and Educational Psychology

36. Technical Teacher and Instructor Education

37. Teacher Education and Extension

38. Education Planning and Management

39. Early Childhood and Pre-Primary Education (includes the child study centre)

40. Curriculum, Pedagogy and Educational Media

41. Fine Art

42. Industrial and Commercial Art

43. Visual Communication (graphics)

44. Finance, Accounting and Micro-finance

45. Management and Administrative Sciences (includes secretarial studies)

46. Business Administration and Entrepreneurship

47. Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

48. Quantity Surveying and Property Valuation

49. Architecture

50. Geo-informatics (land survey).

51. Computer Science

52. Networks, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

53. Library and Information Science

54. Family Life and Consumer Studies (home economics)

55. Hotel and Institutional Catering

56. Cosmetology and Fashion (clothing design)

57. Nutritional Science and Dietetics.

58. Centre for Distance Education (CDE)