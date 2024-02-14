Kastiime’s dream to join Gayaza High School hangs in balance

Lilian Katusiime,12, an orphan from Kanyambeho village in Kabarole District is currently in fear of losing a slot she was granted to commence her secondary education at Gayaza High School, Wakiso District due to the failure to raise school fees.

A brilliant young girl who scored 5 aggregates in the recently released Primary Leaving Examinations at Tooro Parents Education Centre in Fort Portal District, says her dream to study in one of the top most Wakiso based schools hangs in the balance after the school warned of giving out her slot to another person any time soon if she fails to pay school fees amounting to Shs 2,758,150.

“We have not been able to get admission because the school wants money first. The school set today February 14 as the deadline to clear all the money or else I would lose the slot. I pray for well-wishers to come in and support me with my school fees so that I can also be like other people,” Katusiime said yesterday in an interview with this publication.

“I want to be a civil engineer because I like science and I wish to see myself putting up good structures such as buildings and also constructing beautiful roads for my country,” she added.

A 12-year-old, Katusiime's inspiration to join this school sprang from their academic excellence.

“I chose Gayaza because I heard that it was an excellent school,” Katusiime added.

Katusiime, a first born daughter of a peasant mother Ms Teddy Kyakyo Kaliija of Kabarole District. She lost her father James Museveni in 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown after falling sick for only three days. She was left under the care of her auntie, Ms Maggie Nyakaisiki.

Ms Nyakaisiki told this publication that she experienced a setback in her financial sources last year hence failing to raise school fees for Katusiime.

“I was unable to continue footing all the bills including her fees. So, I decided to discontinue her from school until we collect her school fees. But my friend advised me to seek financial support online so that people can help her attain her dream,” Ms Nyakaisiki said.

Adding that, “Katusiime is a very brilliant girl, and I am proud of her. I would want to continue offering her support to complete her studies but unfortunately, my wallet can’t support it. I pray we get well-wishers who would help Katusiime to attain her dream.”