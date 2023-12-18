Mak scholars translate science books into local languages

Makerere University scholars have translated science terms into local languages to ease learning process of the students in lower primary school classes.

The scholars who include Mr Henry Busulwa, Ms Harriet Nabushawo, Mr John Ssentongo, and Ms Allen Nalugwa.

The quartet said they conceived the idea of translating learner’s materials in 2020 after conducting research that there was decreasing interest and performance by learners in science subjects.

These scholars, therefore translated two resource books into Luganda and Lumasaba languages following the thematic curriculum of lower primary school to help learners easily grasp the concepts and content taught by the time they get to Primary Four. The lower primary school curriculum directs teachers to teach children in their mother tongue from Primary One to Primary Three and to start learning in English while in Primary Four.

Mr Busulwa, the principal investigator of the project, found out that between 2015 and 2019, less than 5000 pupils got distinctions in science and more than 1000 children failed completely.

“This is because these children are not given a chance to learn most of the terms in their mother tongue. They might know something in English but cannot translate it to their local language which is not right,” he said during the unveiling science resource books in Luganda and Lumasaba for lower primary primary school at the College of Education and External Studies at Makerere University recently.

Research

The scholars, therefore conducted research in a project dubbed Interdisciplinary Enhancement of Science Education in the Uganda Primary Thematic Curriculum, a project funded by the Government of Uganda through Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund.

The innovators interacted with teachers, learners and elderly persons in Mbale, Manafwa, Mpigi, Lwengo, and Masaka districts to give them the suitable words for the science terms.

“We sampled 24 thematic curriculum teachers, 24 elders and used instruments such as questionnaires and focused group discussions. We were however surprised to find out that at least 80 percent could not translate science terms to their mother tongue,” Busulwa noted.

The scholars also found out that there is no science subject in lower primary, but rather incorporated different terms in Literacy I and Literacy II subjects.

Teachers

Out of the teachers who teach lower primary, the study revealed that very few teachers from the sample taken have taught for more than four years.

He further explained that schools in the villages use local languages a lot unlike those in urban centres which do not follow the thematic curriculum.

“Many teachers are relatively young and they cannot teach in local languages. A good percentage of teachers could not articulate science in the given themes yet some were uncomfortable teaching science in local languages,” he added.

The books, therefore will help teachers to teach science without struggling.

Change starts early

Prof Anthony Muwagga Mugagga, the Principal of the College of Education and External Studies at Makerere University, lauded the principal investigator for having pulled through the project saying, “Last year, Biology students in the country totally failed. We look at the failure of science students at Advanced Level as having stemmed from primary school because students do not understand the meaning of what they study.”

He added: “Abroad, science is taught in their mother tongue for example Britain, where their mother tongue is English. Your study does not only solve the problem of teaching science, but also medicine. We have lost a lot of medicine because we don’t know about it.”

He thanked the team of scholars for rejuvenating the traditional learning and noted that their intervention at a lower level will make things better.

Timely intervention

Ms Lovenance Napokoli, a teacher from Mbale, who helped researchers in developing the Lumasaaba book, noted that the book will be useful to the learners and teachers since it translates words from a local language to English.

“Many teachers have found it difficult to teach children because they do not understand what they teach in their mother tongue. The innovation is therefore timely and it will help teachers in conveying what they teach to learners.”

Mr Michael Ssonko, the representative from Wakiso District, noted the challenge they have is that elders who used to teach science had better knowledge than the people currently teaching science and noted that current learners are not getting the services required.

Ms Gloria Naggayi, the research support officer, who represented the grants management committee, said the innovation has a foreseeing impact on the education sector and if it is taken up by the Ministry of Education, a lot will be changed.

The resource books are designed following the lower primary school thematic curriculum and if the government provides more funding to the project, the materials will be replicated into other local languages.

Go digital too

The National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) asked the scholars to digitise their resources such that it can be read by many people.

Dr Deborah Magera, the representative of NCDC noted that children can only understand science concepts in the language they understand.

Numbers