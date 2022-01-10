Only the tough and dynamic will make it in the education sector - Lutaaya

Jimmy Lutaaya, the head teacher of St. Noa Girls Secondary School. PHOTO | EDGAR R. BATTE

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Today marks the beginning of the full reopening of educational institutions since the outbreak of the pandemic almost two years ago.  Stakeholders  such as Jimmy Lutaaya, the head teacher of St. Noa Girls Secondary School predict tough times  ahead before the situation returns to normal. 

“Parents are frustrated, many have lost their jobs and as schools reopen, they have no idea how they will manage to take their children back to school. Some learners’ thoughts have been corrupted and are thinking of everything else but returning to school. Others have lost faith in their parents after realising their struggle during the lockdowns,” Jimmy Lutaaya, the head teacher of St. Noa Girls Secondary School paints the picture of the atmosphere as learners report to school after close to two years of lockdown. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.