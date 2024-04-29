TikToker accused of insulting Museveni, Kabaka granted bail

A controversial Ugandan TikToker who allegedly abused the President Museveni and Buganda King (kabaka) has been granted bail after spending over two months in prison.

On Monday, Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi granted Ibrahim Musana, alias Pressure 24/7, a Shs2million cash bail while each of his two sureties was bonded at Shs20million non cash.

Kayizzi reasoned that Musana had clocked the constitutional 60 days for remand without trial although state attorney Ivan Kyazze indicated that investigations into the case were still incomplete.

According to court, Musana, through his lawyers, applied for mandatory release on bail citing Article 23 (6b) of the Constitution and a Constitutional Court order before presenting two sureties.

“I am of the view that when an accused person has clocked the mandatory period on remand, court can only set bail conditions. It (court) cannot adjourn the case for any other purpose because an accused person can be released on his own cognizance,” Kayizzi observed.

Still on Monday, court barred Musana from mentioning the name of the Kabaka, President of Uganda, Parliament Speaker Anita Among and minister Joyce Sebugwawo on his social media handles until the case is completed.

“Should you mention them, your bail will be canceled,” he added.

Musana has been on remand after he was charged with cases related to promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information.

Prosecution case

State prosecutors led by Joan Keko contend that between August 2023 and February 2024 in areas of Kampala District, while using a computer via his TikTok account identified as Pressure 24/7, Musana shared information which is likely to degrade or demean and promote hostility against four leaders including Kabaka Mutebi, President Museveni, Among and State Minister for Information Communication Technology Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.