Over 2,000 evicted learners miss school

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

About 2,000 learners are stranded after their families were evicted from a disputed piece of land in Kikuube District.
About 10,000 families were in 2020 evicted from the land that reportedly belonged to Kyangwali refugee settlement camp.

