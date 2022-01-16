Prime

Teenage mothers in Kamuli struggle to resume education

Learners board boda bodas to return to return to school in Wakiso District following the reopening of all learning institutions on Januar 10, 2022. Several learners in Kamuli District,  who got pregnant  during the lockdown, have failed to go back to school. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The district health officials say records extracted from several health facilities reveal 3,183 teenage pregnancies, out of which only 1,619 deliveries were recorded, writes Opio Sam Caleb.

Janet, 16, who is three months pregnant, failed to report back to school on Monday. But on Wednesday, she dragged herself to Kiige Primary School in Kamuli after community counsellors from International Development Institute Uganda, a Korean NGO, talked to her for two days.

