Shortage of teachers hits schools

A teacher conducts a lesson at Nakasero Primary School in Kampala on January 10, 2022. A number of schools in the country have failed to attract back all the teachers they had before the schools were closed two years a go. PHOTO/ JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • While teachers in government schools had their payment schedules uninterrupted, those in private schools haven’t been receiving salaries.
  • In Mpigi, most schools have managed to retain their teachers except a few such as Mpigi Parents School, where two out of the 21 teachers quit the profession.

With the commencement of a new academic year, some learners’ joy of resuming studies following the two-year lockdown could be short-lived after their teachers quit the teaching profession to carry on with their newly found jobs.

