High Covid vigilance at parks as learners travel to school

A woman is seen helping a student to carry luggage to a bus on January 10, 2022 as schools resumed in Uganda. PHOTO/NMG 

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni tasked the Ministry of Education to create a detailed plan to prevent and mitigate traffic congestion.

There has been a high  level of observance to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as students return to school for term one in central region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.