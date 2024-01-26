The schools with the highest number of Aggregate 4

Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza has outshined other schools across the country by emerging with the most number of candidates with Aggregate 4.

A total of 68 candidates from the school scored Aggregate 4 following yesterday’s released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). Scoring aggregate 4 means that the pupil achieved a Distinction One in each subject of English, Social Studies, Mathematics and Science.

Hormisdallen Day School, in Kampala, came in second position with 34 candidates.

The other top schools that saw candidates scooping Aggregate 4 were Yudesi Primary School, in Kampala (21 candidates), St. Marcelino Junior School, Nansana (21), Mother Majeri Primary School, Kira (20 candidates) and El-Shaddai Primary School, Gulu City (19 candidates).

Others were Global Junior School, Mukono, which had 15 candidates, Nkokonjeru Primary School, Mbale City (13 candidates), Victorious Primary School, Mukono (13 candidates), Namagunga Primary School, Mukono (12), Seeta Junior School, Mbalala-Mukono (12) and St. Noa Junior Boarding School, Zana-Makindye Ssabagabo with 11 candidates.

The top performers received the news with jubilation, with some of the candidates accompanied with parents and teachers opting to come to the Daily Monitor offices head offices, in Namuwongo, for a chance to have their pictures taken for publication.

Notable schools like Kabojja Junior Primary School, in Kampala registered (10) candidates scoring Aggregate 4, Namiryango Junior Boys Primary School, Mukono (10), Hillside Primary School, Kira (7) and Kampala Parents School had (5).

During the release of the results at State House, Nakasero, Executive Director of the Uganda National Examinations (Uneb) Mr Dan Odongo said a total of 749, 254 candidates from 15, 859 schools registered for PLE in 2023 compared to 832, 654 in 2022.

In 2023, the schools that emerged with the highest number of candidates in Aggregate 4 were Hillside Primary School, Kira with 99 pupils, Hormisdallen Day School, in Kampala (46), Mother Majeri Primary School, Kira (38) and Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza with 35 candidates.

Previous years

PLE 2020

· Hillside Primary School, Kira (131).

· Hormisdallen Primary School, Gayaza (98).

· Namagunga Primary Boarding School, Mukono (22).

· Leo’s Junior Primary School, Masaka (21).

· Seeta Junior School, Mukono (17).





PLE 2019

· Namirembe Parents Primary School, Kampala (29).

·Namagunga Primary Boarding School, Mukono (25).

·Parental Care Primary School, Bushenyi (22).

· Hillside Primary School (22).