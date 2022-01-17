The teacher giving girls a second chance in Karamoja

Grace Awilli, 45, a teacher of business studies at Abim Secondary School, is on a mission to give pregnant teenagers a second chance at education.  PHOTOS | GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Under the Covid-19 circumstances, schools have been directed to allow pregnant students continue with education. Rejection and consequently stigma are common in such situations. Grace Awilli, 45, a teacher of business studies at Abim Secondary School, took up this issue as a personal mission.

The challenge of girls returning to school after almost two years of school closure presents bigger challenges to learners and teachers alike than meets the eye.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.