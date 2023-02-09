UNEB blames examination malpractice on insufficient briefing

The chairperson of the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Prof Mary Okwakol has attributed examination malpractices and the cancellation of results for candidates who sat for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) on insufficient briefing of candidates by heads of schools.

Speaking at the release of the examinations at State Lodge in Nakasero, Kampala, Prof Okwakol said the conduct of UCE exams kicked off on October 17, 2022 with briefing of candidates.

She however, observed that this was not conducted well by the heads of schools, making some candidates commit some acts of irregularities attributed to insufficient briefing.

“Some head teachers did not brief students and some students committed acts of irregularities attributed to inadequate briefing. Head teachers should start taking briefing seriously to avoid cancellation of students’ results,” she said.

According to her, there has been a drop in number of results that have been withheld due to suspected malpractice compared to 2020 national examinations, with a 4.8 percent increment in candidature last year as compared to the year before.

“Cases of examination malpractices have drastically dropped as compared to the year before.

I want to thank our field supervisors for their vigilance,” she added.